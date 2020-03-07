CBC B.C. earns 37 nominations for 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards
Bureaus across the province nominated for awards in digital, radio and TV
CBC British Columbia has received 37 nominations for the 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards.
The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C., including radio, television and online news.
Winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 28 in Vancouver.
Digital
Best podcast
Breaking news – Charlie Edwards Award
Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
Data storytelling
Digital media award (large market)
Digital media award (small/medium market)
- CBC Victoria: digital storytelling
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award
Excellence in social media
News: live special events — Gord Sinclair Award
- Climate Strike in Vancouver
Opinion and commentary — Sam Ross Award
Multiplatform
Dejero award for best technical innovation
- CBC Victoria – On the Island goes on the mountain
Excellence in innovation
Investigative - Dan McArthur award
Original/enterprise
- Paramedic access concerns
-
Unbroken
Radio
Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw award
- Struggling to Survive: Thousands of workers impacted as B.C. mills shut down across the province
- Fentanyl deaths: Do we need a safe supply of drugs?
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson award
Excellence in sound — Dick Smyth award
- CBC Prince George – Refuge at the mall: Wildfire smoke driving Canadians to create 'clean air shelters'
- Killers: J-Pod on the brink
Long feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)
Long feature — Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)
- CBC Kamloops: 100 Yew Street
News — live special events — Gord Sinclair award
- Despair, addiction, poverty: When is enough enough? A CBC town hall from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Opinion and commentary — Sam Ross award
Radio news information program — Peter Gzowski award
- CBC Kelowna – Radio West, Recovery: stories from the ashes
- A Canadian Genocide: the MMIWG final report
Radio newscast — Byron MacGregor award (large market)
- Bus strike averted
Short feature – Dave Rogers award (large market)
Short feature Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)
- CBC Prince George – From top cop to beekeeper
Sports – feature reporting
- CBC Kamloops – Rugby hen
- CBC Prince Rupert – Prince Rupert's sneaker fiend
Television
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson award
- Learning language of Ucwalmícwts to connect to her Lil'wat identity
- Celebrating 100 years of acceptance in Vancouver Island ghost town
Excellence in video – Hugh Haugland award
Long feature – Dave Rogers award (large market)
Opinion and commentary – Sam Ross award
TV news information program – Trina McQueen award
- Our Vancouver: The tech industry
