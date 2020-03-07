Skip to Main Content
CBC B.C. earns 37 nominations for 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards
British Columbia

CBC B.C. earns 37 nominations for 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards

The annual awards celebrate the best in British Columbia's journalism, including radio, television and online news.

Bureaus across the province nominated for awards in digital, radio and TV

CBC News ·
CBC British Columbia has been nominated for dozens of RTDNA awards. (CBC)

CBC British Columbia has received 37 nominations for the 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C., including radio, television and online news.

Winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 28 in Vancouver. 

Digital

Best podcast

Breaking news – Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

Data storytelling

Digital media award (large market)

Digital media award (small/medium market)

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

Excellence in social media

News: live special events — Gord Sinclair Award

Opinion and commentary — Sam Ross Award

Multiplatform

Dejero award for best technical innovation

  • CBC Victoria – On the Island goes on the mountain

Excellence in innovation

Investigative - Dan McArthur award

Original/enterprise

Rabecca Lariviere with four of her five children. She says she was asked "invasive" questions right after she gave birth to her youngest child, seven months ago. She feels she got extra scrutiny because she is Indigenous. (Angela Sterritt/CBC)

Radio

Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw award

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson award

Excellence in sound — Dick Smyth award

Long feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)

Long feature — Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)

News — live special events — Gord Sinclair award

Opinion and commentary — Sam Ross award

Radio news information program — Peter Gzowski award

Radio newscast — Byron MacGregor award (large market)

  • Bus strike averted

Short feature – Dave Rogers award (large market)

Short feature Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)

Sports – feature reporting

Beekeeper Barry Clark tends his hives north of Prince George. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

Television

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson award

Excellence in video – Hugh Haugland award

Long feature – Dave Rogers award (large market)

Opinion and commentary – Sam Ross award

TV news information program – Trina McQueen award

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.