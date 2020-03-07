CBC B.C. earns 37 nominations for 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards

CBC British Columbia has received 37 nominations for the 2020 Western Region RTDNA Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C., including radio, television and online news.

Winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 28 in Vancouver.

Digital

Best podcast

Breaking news – Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

Data storytelling

Digital media award (large market)

Digital media award (small/medium market)

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

Excellence in social media

News: live special events — Gord Sinclair Award

Opinion and commentary — Sam Ross Award

Multiplatform

Dejero award for best technical innovation

CBC Victoria – On the Island goes on the mountain

Excellence in innovation

Investigative - Dan McArthur award

Original/enterprise

Rabecca Lariviere with four of her five children. She says she was asked "invasive" questions right after she gave birth to her youngest child, seven months ago. She feels she got extra scrutiny because she is Indigenous. (Angela Sterritt/CBC)

Radio

Continuing coverage — Ron Laidlaw award

Struggling to Survive: Thousands of workers impacted as B.C. mills shut down across the province

Fentanyl deaths: Do we need a safe supply of drugs?

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson award

Excellence in sound — Dick Smyth award

Long feature — Dave Rogers award (large market)

Long feature — Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)

CBC Kamloops: 100 Yew Street

News — live special events — Gord Sinclair award

Opinion and commentary — Sam Ross award

Radio news information program — Peter Gzowski award

Radio newscast — Byron MacGregor award (large market)

Bus strike averted

Short feature – Dave Rogers award (large market)

Short feature Dave Rogers award (small/medium market)

CBC Prince George – From top cop to beekeeper

Sports – feature reporting

CBC Kamloops – Rugby hen

CBC Prince Rupert – Prince Rupert's sneaker fiend

Beekeeper Barry Clark tends his hives north of Prince George. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

Television

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson award

Excellence in video – Hugh Haugland award

Long feature – Dave Rogers award (large market)

Opinion and commentary – Sam Ross award

TV news information program – Trina McQueen award