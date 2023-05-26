Content
British Columbia

CBC B.C. nets 36 nominations for RTDNA broadcast and online news awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) named CBC B.C. a finalist in 36 of 40 categories for its Western Canada awards, recognizing the public broadcaster's reporting on B.C.'s health-care crisis, rebuilding after the wildfires and decolonization.

A woman, hand on hips and another seated on a bench lacing up runners, are part of the All My Relations basketball team in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood at a game in 2022.
CBC B.C.'s feature story about women on the All My Relations basketball team in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood is one of 36 entries from CBC B.C. nominated for an RTDNA regional award in 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The country's broadcasting association has nominated 36 entries from CBC British Columbia for regional journalism awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) named CBC B.C. a finalist in all but four of its 40 categories in its annual awards for Western Canada, which includes the Yukon and B.C.

Several categories saw multiple nominations from the public broadcaster.

The awards recognize Canada's best journalism every year. Last year, CBC B.C. won 20 regional awards.

The CBC B.C.'s journalism recognized with nominations this year includes:

  • Situation Critical, a CBC B.C. multi-platform series in the RTDNA's "continuing coverage" category. The series scrutinized the struggles facing the province's health-care system in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — from family doctor shortages to emergency rooms in crisis.

  • Land Back podcast, "a deep dive into land theft in Canada," hosted by CBC Vancouver journalist Angela Sterritt.

  • Lytton one year later, a radio category entry in which journalists in CBC Kamloops looked at hopes to rebuild the B.C. community devastated by wildfire in 2021.

  • Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside, an in-depth March 31, 2022 feature story about how a Vancouver basketball team is uniting urban Indigenous women in B.C., by CBC B.C. reporter Bridgette Watson and photographer Ben Nelms.

  • The Professional: The bizarre story of serial imposter Brigitte Cleroux, a radio documentary by CBC Vancouver's Bethany Lindsay about a woman who posed as a nurse, a teacher, and more.

The association represents Canada's radio, television and digital news organizations. It issues annual awards, speaks for the broadcast sector, and developed an industry-respected Code of Journalistic Ethics for Canadian news media.

In addition to CBC B.C.'s 36 nominations, the organization nominated 18 regional entries from both Global News and CTV News and 11 for CBC Yukon; CityNews saw six entries short-listed.

An ambulance going down the road and a car passing in the opposite direction both will blurred backgrounds suggestive of speed.
CBC B.C.'s series on health care in crisis, Situation Critical, was one of the public broadcaster's entries nominated for an RTDNA regional award in 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The region's award winners will be announced on June 15. 

Here is the association's full shortlist of finalists in roughly 40 categories, which include audio, online, video, as well as reporting that spans multiple media platforms:

Digital categories

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Breaking News (Large Market)

  • Global B.C. – Langley shootings.

Excellence in Data Storytelling

Excellence in Social

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Feature News (Large Market)

News – Live Special Events

Opinion

Overall Excellence in Digital

  • CTV News Vancouver – ctvnewsvancouver.ca.

  • CityNews Vancouver – vancouver.citynews.ca.

  • CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc.   

 

Multi-platform categories

Situation Critical Town Hall ASL

8 months ago
Duration 1:00:29
CBC Vancouver hosts a virtual town hall, Situation Critical, to address the current state of health care, what's not working and what needs to change.

Continuing Coverage

Excellence in Innovation

  • CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022.

Enterprise Journalism

Investigative Excellence

 

Audio categories

The Current23:47The Professional: the bizarre story of serial imposter Brigitte Cleroux
Brigitte Cleroux worked as a nurse, a teacher, and more — but she was a serial imposter, without qualifications. The CBC's Bethany Lindsay brings us her documentary The Professional, in which the people who came face to face with Cleroux share their stories and confusion about how this could ever have happened.

Best Podcast

  • Rogers Frequency Network – Missing Michael: Island Crime Season 3.

  • CBC Vancouver – Land Back

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Breaking News (Large Market)

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CBC Yukon – Pro Soccer Debut.

  • CBC Kamloops – Mama let him play speedball.   

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Yukon – How Landslides Work.

  • CBC Yukon – Suitcase Stories.   

  • CBC Kamloops – Lytton one year later.

Feature News (Large Market)

News – Live Special Events

  • C-FAX 1070 – Election Night 2022: The Capital Region Decides.

  • CBC Yukon – National Indigenous Peoples Day Special.

  • CBC Vancouver – Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods.

Opinion

  • C-FAX 1070 – Truth Under Siege: Tragedy of the Misled.

  • CBC Kelowna – Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents' Movement in B.C.

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

  • C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today: Newscast, November 22, 2022.

  • CBC Kamloops – 630 News: November 8, 2022. 

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

  • CityNews 1130 – Snowmageddon Nightmare Commute. 

  • CBC Vancouver – Langley Shooting Aftermath.               

 

Video categories

What are trees saying to each other about climate change?

6 months ago
Duration 25:27
Nov. 30, 2022 | Johanna delves into the science of tree communication and connection, as well as our relationships with trees, including some awkward conversations. Also, she eats dirt.

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV News Vancouver Island – 55 Dogs: April 2022.

  • CBC Yukon – Border Celebration.           

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich Shootout: June 2022.

  • CBC Yukon – Yukon Wildfires.

Breaking News (Large Market)

  • Global B.C. – RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

  • CTV News Vancouver – Snowstorm hits Metro Vancouver.                     

  • CBC British Columbia – Christmas Eve Bus Crash.         

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Excellence in Video

  • Global B.C. – North Shore Rescue.         

  • CTV News Vancouver – B.C. family takes off on round-the-world trip.       

  • CBC Vancouver – Planet Wonder: Trees.

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Feature News (Large Market)

News – Live Special Events

Opinion

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

  • CHEK – Saanich Bank Robbery Shootings.

  • CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6: Saanich Shootout.

TV Newscast (Large Market)

  • Global B.C. – Global B.C. News Hour: December 20, 2022.

  • CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6p.m. Live in Abbotsford: Six Months Since B.C.'s Devastating Floods.

  • CTV News Vancouver – CTV News at 6. 

VJ – Video

  • CBC Yukon – Fort Smith Musher.

  • Global B.C. – Victoria Pickleball Protest. 

  • CTV News Vancouver Island – Glorious Golf: August 2022.

