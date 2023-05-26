CBC B.C. nets 36 nominations for RTDNA broadcast and online news awards

The country's broadcasting association has nominated 36 entries from CBC British Columbia for regional journalism awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) named CBC B.C. a finalist in all but four of its 40 categories in its annual awards for Western Canada, which includes the Yukon and B.C.

Several categories saw multiple nominations from the public broadcaster.

The awards recognize Canada's best journalism every year. Last year, CBC B.C. won 20 regional awards.

The CBC B.C.'s journalism recognized with nominations this year includes:

Situation Critical, a CBC B.C. multi-platform series in the RTDNA's "continuing coverage" category. The series scrutinized the struggles facing the province's health-care system in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — from family doctor shortages to emergency rooms in crisis.

Land Back podcast, "a deep dive into land theft in Canada," hosted by CBC Vancouver journalist Angela Sterritt.

Lytton one year later, a radio category entry in which journalists in CBC Kamloops looked at hopes to rebuild the B.C. community devastated by wildfire in 2021.

Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside, an in-depth March 31, 2022 feature story about how a Vancouver basketball team is uniting urban Indigenous women in B.C., by CBC B.C. reporter Bridgette Watson and photographer Ben Nelms.

The Professional: The bizarre story of serial imposter Brigitte Cleroux, a radio documentary by CBC Vancouver's Bethany Lindsay about a woman who posed as a nurse, a teacher, and more.

The association represents Canada's radio, television and digital news organizations. It issues annual awards, speaks for the broadcast sector, and developed an industry-respected Code of Journalistic Ethics for Canadian news media.

In addition to CBC B.C.'s 36 nominations, the organization nominated 18 regional entries from both Global News and CTV News and 11 for CBC Yukon; CityNews saw six entries short-listed.

CBC B.C.'s series on health care in crisis, Situation Critical, was one of the public broadcaster's entries nominated for an RTDNA regional award in 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The region's award winners will be announced on June 15.

Here is the association's full shortlist of finalists in roughly 40 categories, which include audio, online, video, as well as reporting that spans multiple media platforms:

Digital categories

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich bank shooting.

CBC Kamloops – 1 dead after ammonia leak at ice-making facility in Kamloops, B.C.

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Langley shootings.

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Vancouver – Why Vancouver City Council is so Inefficient.

Excellence in Social

CBC Vancouver – What We Know About Chelsea Poorman's Disappearance.

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Vancouver – Coquitlam Hockey Racism.

CBC British Columbia – Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside.

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer.

Global B.C. – Inadmissible. How a U.S. policy is wreaking havoc on the lives of Iranian-Canadians.

CBC Vancouver – Trailblazing: How B.C. Parks is rebuilding a beloved hiking trail to withstand climate disasters.

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022.

Opinion

Daily Hive – Economic development into Vancouver culture.

CBC Vancouver – Parental Guidance: It's never been easier for your kids to see pornography. So, what should you do?

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Vancouver – ctvnewsvancouver.ca.

CityNews Vancouver – vancouver.citynews.ca.

CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc.

Multi-platform categories

Situation Critical Town Hall ASL Duration 1:00:29 CBC Vancouver hosts a virtual town hall, Situation Critical, to address the current state of health care, what's not working and what needs to change.

Continuing Coverage

Global B.C. – B.C.'s reaction to the movement in Iran.

Global B.C. – Chinatown: A Path Forward.

CBC British Columbia – Crisis in Care and Situation Critical.

Excellence in Innovation

CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022.

Enterprise Journalism

Global B.C. – A Child, Failed in Life and in Death: The Tragic Case of Noelle O'Soup.

Global B.C. – Lessons from Portland.

CBC Vancouver – The Professional: The bizarre story of serial imposter Brigitte Cleroux.

Investigative Excellence

Audio categories

The Current 23:47 The Professional: the bizarre story of serial imposter Brigitte Cleroux Brigitte Cleroux worked as a nurse, a teacher, and more — but she was a serial imposter, without qualifications. The CBC's Bethany Lindsay brings us her documentary The Professional, in which the people who came face to face with Cleroux share their stories and confusion about how this could ever have happened.

Best Podcast

Rogers Frequency Network – Missing Michael: Island Crime Season 3.

CBC Vancouver – Land Back.

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Saanich Robberies.

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Langley Shootings.

CBC Vancouver – Lower Mainland Winter Storm.

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – The Magic of Marmalade.

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Yukon – Pro Soccer Debut.

CBC Kamloops – Mama let him play speedball.

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – How Landslides Work.

CBC Yukon – Suitcase Stories.

CBC Kamloops – Lytton one year later.

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Selling Out Rogers Arena Marks a Cultural Shift in B.C.

News – Live Special Events

C-FAX 1070 – Election Night 2022: The Capital Region Decides.

CBC Yukon – National Indigenous Peoples Day Special.

CBC Vancouver – Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods.

Opinion

C-FAX 1070 – Truth Under Siege: Tragedy of the Misled.

CBC Kelowna – Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents' Movement in B.C.

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today: Newscast, November 22, 2022.

CBC Kamloops – 630 News: November 8, 2022.

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CityNews 1130 – Snowmageddon Nightmare Commute.

CBC Vancouver – Langley Shooting Aftermath.

Video categories

What are trees saying to each other about climate change? Duration 25:27 Nov. 30, 2022 | Johanna delves into the science of tree communication and connection, as well as our relationships with trees, including some awkward conversations. Also, she eats dirt.

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – 55 Dogs: April 2022.

CBC Yukon – Border Celebration.

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich Shootout: June 2022.

CBC Yukon – Yukon Wildfires.

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

CTV News Vancouver – Snowstorm hits Metro Vancouver.

CBC British Columbia – Christmas Eve Bus Crash.

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Rupert – Container Terminal Crunch Worries North Coast Fishers.

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Global B.C. – San Francisco Chinatown Tour.

CityNews Vancouver – DTES Tents.

CBC Vancouver – Regimental funeral service honours fallen RCMP officer.

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CHEK – Glorious Golf.

CTV News Vancouver Island – From Slapshots to Sewing: April 2022.

CBC Kelowna – Fans push for Larry Kwong's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Excellence in Video

Global B.C. – North Shore Rescue.

CTV News Vancouver – B.C. family takes off on round-the-world trip.

CBC Vancouver – Planet Wonder: Trees.

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Percy Henry: The Last Speaker.

CTV News Vancouver Island – 4×4 Hero: January 2022.

CBC Kelowna – Merritt and Princeton residents lament slow recovery from 2021 floods.

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Vancouver – Book Matcher.

CTV News Vancouver – Family Reunion: Ben Miljure connects with Indigenous family.

CBC Vancouver – Looking at the legacy of Joe Fortes, a pioneering figure in B.C.'s Black community.

News – Live Special Events

Global B.C. – B.C. Municipal Election: October 15, 2022.

CBC Vancouver – Kimberley, B.C. wins CBC's Best Small Town Bracket.

CTV News Vancouver – CTV News Election 2022.

Opinion

CBC Vancouver – Metro Matters on the 2022 election.

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK – Saanich Bank Robbery Shootings.

CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6: Saanich Shootout.

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Global B.C. News Hour: December 20, 2022.

CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6p.m. Live in Abbotsford: Six Months Since B.C.'s Devastating Floods.

CTV News Vancouver – CTV News at 6.

VJ – Video