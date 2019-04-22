Look out, it's the fuzz! Cat submits purr-fect resume to RCMP
April Fools' Day posting asked for feline recruits 'capable of working for almost 15 minutes a day'
When the British Columbia and Yukon division of the RCMP issued an April Fools' Day announcement seeking a few good cats, it probably didn't expect any applicants.
But the intervening weeks have been just long enough for at least one to send in a kitty curriculum vitae.
In an online post, RCMP say it's received a resume from Penny Cirque, a cat once destined for an acrobatic career with Cirque du Soleil but now interested in law — or claw — enforcement.
Her resume letter notes she is small and cuddly but has the tough exterior necessary for police work.
Unfortunately, the RCMP says the application came without any contact information.
The original job posting for the new cat services unit suggested applicants be aloof, pensive, even moody, and "capable of working for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored."
The RCMP doesn't say if Penny Cirque's application will survive the vetting process.
"The bad guys could easily be taken in by my charm and I am sure they would tell me all the bad things they have done, especially if I offered to let them stroke me when they had confessed and made amends," the letter says.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.