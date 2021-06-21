Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

2 Catholic churches destroyed in overnight fires in Okanagan

Two Catholic churches have been destroyed after separate overnight fires in the South Okanagan area of B.C.

Sacred Heart Church, St. Gregory's Church were both on fire around the same time early Monday

CBC News ·
St. Gregory's Church on Osoyoos Indian Band lands is pictured in an undated photo. The church was burned overnight, along with a second church on Penticton Indian Band lands. (ctkoliver.org)

The Sacred Heart Church on Penticton Indian Band lands was burned early Monday morning, the parish confirmed with CBC on Monday.

The St. Gregory's Church, in the Oliver area on Osoyoos Indian Band lands, was also in flames around the same time.

Catholic Father Obi Ibekwe said the parish would be waiting for results of an RCMP investigation before making further comment.

Penticton and Oliver are roughly 40 kilometres apart.

More to come.

