Two Catholic churches have been destroyed after separate overnight fires in the South Okanagan area of B.C.

The Sacred Heart Church on Penticton Indian Band lands was burned early Monday morning, the parish confirmed with CBC on Monday.

The St. Gregory's Church, in the Oliver area on Osoyoos Indian Band lands, was also in flames around the same time.

Catholic Father Obi Ibekwe said the parish would be waiting for results of an RCMP investigation before making further comment.

Penticton and Oliver are roughly 40 kilometres apart.

More to come.