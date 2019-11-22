Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver names 9 clergymen in sex abuse scandal

The Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver has named nine clergymen who have criminal convictions or lawsuits settled against them related to cases of sexual abuse dating back to the 1950s.

In a report published Friday morning, the diocese revealed the results of a months-long investigation into cases of sexual abuse by its clergy, but says it can't name all the accused because of privacy laws.

CBC's The Fifth Estate has reported that this is the first of Canada's 60 Latin Rite archdioceses and dioceses to make information about convicted priests public.

The 31 recommendations in the document are the result of an independent internal review commissioned in 2018 by Archbishop Michael Miller to examine church files dating back to the 1950s.

The information contained in the internal review was uncovered in an investigation by The Fifth Estate that aired on Nov. 17 into how the church has dealt with abuse allegations over the years.

The internal review showed the archdiocese was aware of 36 cases of abuse since the 1950s by its clergy, including 26 involving children.

The review also found three of their priests had fathered children.

Miller created a working group in mid-July to come up with responses to those recommendations, including a pledge by the archdiocese to create an independent intake office to receive new allegations of abuse.

