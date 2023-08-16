More than 100 people trapped by B.C. wildfire successfully rescued, officials say

UPDATE — 2:30 p.m. PT Aug. 16: Officials say everyone stranded by the Crater Creek wildfire has successfully been rescued from the area.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

More than 100 people are stranded in a guesthouse south of Kelowna and west of Keremeos in B.C.'s southern Interior, with their only way out cut off by a wildfire.

The Crater Creek wildfire, a combination of two previously separate wildfires, including the Gillanders Creek wildfire, grew tenfold overnight from approximately 12 square kilometres on Tuesday evening to 100 square kilometres on Wednesday morning.

Situated west of Keremeos, B.C., about 130 kilometers south of Kelowna and near the Canada-U.S. border, the Gillanders Creek and Crater Creek wildfires prompted the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to declare an evacuation order around 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday for about a dozen properties, along the Ashnola River within Cathedral Provincial Park.

These properties, including the privately-run Cathedral Lakes Lodge near Quiniscoe Lake, were placed under evacuation order just five hours after being put on evacuation alert.

About 150 people are sheltering in the Cathedral Lakes Lodge, waiting for evacuation by the B.C. Wildfire Service. (Cathedral Lakes lodge/Facebook)

On Tuesday evening, around 11:30 p.m., the district issued another evacuation alert on additional 74 properties west of Keremeos due to the wildfires.

An evacuation alert advises residents to prepare for possible evacuation with little notice, while an evacuation order requires immediate departure.

Waiting for evacuation by B.C. Wildfire Service

Emma Roberts, who has been staying with a friend at Cathedral Lakes Lodge, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Keremeos, says that they were unable to leave due to the raging wildfire blocking the only access road connecting the guesthouse to Ashnola River Road, which leads to Keremeos.

Roberts says Cathedral Lakes Lodge is currently providing shelter for about 150 people, including lodge guests and campers from nearby campgrounds, as they await evacuation by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

"We're just waiting to hear back from B.C. Wildfire [Service], whether it'll be [that] they can get us down via vehicle, or they'll have to send in helicopters," she told host Chris Walker on CBC's Daybreak South Wednesday morning.

There is only one evacuation route for people staying at the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and nearby campgrounds. (Emma Roberts)

Erick Thompson, communications supervisor for the RDOS, says B.C. Wildfire Service officials and representatives from the regional district were assessing the situation by air to determine how best to get campers and staff from the Cathedral Lakes Lodge out of the area.

He says Tim Roberts, one of the district's directors and Emma Roberts's father, has been in communication with those at the lodge.

But Thompson acknowledges the difficulty of communicating with campers who might still be at the campgrounds due to the inconsistent telecommunications network in that area.

"Someone has to physically go to those campsites to tell people what's going on and try to communicate with them — there's no cell service for the most part that I know of," Thompson told Daybreak South.

Thompson said that the RDOS chose not to dispatch rescue personnel to aid those stranded by the Crater Creek wildfire on Tuesday evening due to uncertainties surrounding the blaze.

"You're talking about nightfall in a very dangerous situation, so that decision wasn't made because I don't think it warranted it," he said.

Tim Roberts says he's concerned for his daughter Emma's predicament but is confident she can handle the challenges with composure.

"She's a person that people were able to find solace in," he said. "She is a person that stays calm in the sense of crisis and is able to have people understand that they aren't in danger right now and that this is a safe place to be."

"She's a good girl. I'm just a proud dad."