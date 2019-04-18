Cat video festival raises funds for orphaned kittens

This weekendVancouverites can see the best and funniest cat videos at the CatVideoFest at Vancity Theatre, while also doing a good deed.

A portion of the one-day festival's profits will go to the Vancouver Orphaned Kitten Rescue, which takes in 1,200 homeless and abandoned cats from throughout the Lower Mainland every year. Up 900 of those rescues are kittens, says volunteer Tasha Bukovnik.

The festival is part of a travelling road show taking place in multiple cities across North America, according to Bukovnik. The screenings are compilations of submissions, animations, music videos and classic legendary internet cat videos.

"It's a great communal experience and a fun experience. You're in a theatre with all your fellow — hopefully — cat lovers," Bukovnik told Stephen Quinn, host of The Early Edition.

CatVideoFest screenings are compilations of submissions, animations, music videos and classic legendary internet cat videos. (Laura Bartlett)

A place for cat lovers

Bukovnik says the event will be special for cat lovers because cat owners do not have anything similar to a dog park to show their cats off at. But they have their phones.

"You'll probably see, all throughout the theatre, people talking to each other and whipping out their phones and showing each other pictures of their cats and their own cat videos that they've made at home," Bukovnik said.

Vancouver Orphaned Kitten Rescue adopts kittens and cats out to "loving forever homes," says volunteer. (Pete Iwanczyk)

Vancouver Orphaned Kitten Rescue adopts kittens and cats out to what Bukovnik calls "loving forever homes."

Before the animals get permanent residences, they are housed in a series of foster homes. The rescue has a network of 350 foster homes throughout the Lower Mainland, said Bukovnik.

"The cats get to live in a nice home environment while they're waiting to get adopted."

CatVideoFest will hold five screenings April 20 at the Vancity Theatre.