Cat recovering after being shipped in a package from Asia to Vancouver

A cat is recovering after it was discovered in a package that was shipped from Asia to Vancouver, according to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It's not clear how long the feline spent in transit, the B.C. SPCA said, but upon discovery the cat was found to be severely dehydrated, fearful and underweight.

It said officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) discovered the cat when they examined a package at the Vancouver International Mail Centre in Richmond, B.C.

SPCA staff gave the female cat the name Precious Cargo.

CBC News has contacted the CBSA for more information on how the cat was discovered.

Precious Cargo is recovering in a foster home and will be made available for adoption at some point in the future, the B.C. SPCA said. (B.C. SPCA )

Precious Cargo, or Precious for short, was taken to an emergency vet where she was treated, vaccinated and tested for diseases and parasites and vaccinations, the B.C. SPCA said.

The cat spent a week in emergency care before being placed in a foster home, where the organization said she is recovering and will eventually be available for adoption.

More than $10,000 have been donated toward Precious's medical care, which includes veterinary care, blood tests, medications and spay surgery.