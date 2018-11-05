Dead cat found zap strapped in Maple Ridge park was killed by predator, SPCA concludes

The B.C. SPCA said a dead cat found with zap straps around its neck and feet was killed by a predator, likely a coyote or large dog.

In a statement Monday, spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said a necropsy revealed puncture wounds, consistent with a bite from a "medium-to-large predator," were the cause of death. The zap straps were applied by someone after the animal was killed.

"Obviously, the circumstance in which she was discovered, tied with zap straps, was very concerning," Chortyk said in the statement. "While the cat died from a predator attack, it is still very disturbing to think that any individual would disrespect her body like that."

The cat, a young black-and-white female, was discovered on a swing in Cook Park on Oct. 26, the SPCA said.

Because the zap straps did not contribute to the cat's death, Chortyk said, animal cruelty laws were not violated "but it is hard to understand why anyone would carry out such a vile action."