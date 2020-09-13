Castlegar particulate matter count soars as smoky conditions haunt southern B.C.

Smoky conditions continue to haunt much of southern B.C., as smoke from the wildfires ripping through Washington and Oregon lingers.

A special air quality statement has been in effect for Metro Vancouver since Saturday, with Environment Canada advising people with underlying medical conditions to stay indoors.

According to the BC air quality index, Castlegar, in the West Kootenays, is topping the charts for particulate matter. A chart shows the current concentration of fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns is currently at 463.7, while a value of 25 is what is considered safe.

Particulate matter, also known as particle pollution or PM, is a mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Particles smaller than a certain size become dangerous because of their ability to pass through the throat and nose and enter the lungs.

Vancouver air quality remains low

Vancouver is currently listed as having the second worst air quality in the world, behind Portland. The air quality health index ranks risk from low to high on a scale of one to 10, but the current risk goes beyond that level and is listed as 10-plus.

Residents in Metro Vancouver and beyond have smelled smoke from fires in the U.S. for days, with a fog-like haze continuing to obscure mountains on the North Shore and the sun giving off an eerie orange glow.

Children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors to protect their health.