Death of 3 dogs found shot in Prince George may be linked to domestic violence, SPCA says

Three dead dogs that were dumped in a ditch near Prince George Monday were healthy and well cared for before they were shot in the head, according to a necropsy conducted by the Northern BC SPCA.

The bodies of a black, male French bulldog, a fawn-coloured female pug, and a black and tan female miniature pinscher were discovered near a forested, gravel road south of Prince George.

Dr. Teresa Cook, regional manager of cruelty investigations for the Northern BC SPCA, said a picture is emerging of what happened to the three dogs, thanks to tips from the public.

But some information, including details about possible suspects, the ages of the dogs, and where the animals were killed isn't being released.

The SPCA said it's in discussions with the RCMP about how to proceed, especially since the case involves a firearm. RCMP in Prince George did not respond to a request for an interview before deadline.

The dogs' bodies were found in a ditch at the intersection of Damms Road and Willow Cale Road in Prince George, the B.C. SPCA said. (Google Maps)

Cook said other animals in the area are not at risk. The SPCA said the dead dogs were from the local area, where no one had reported animals missing.

Now, the SPCA is probing whether the dogs were killed as an act of domestic violence.

'Part of our family'

"It's a possibility that we're investigating," said Cook. She said pets can sometimes be used as "coercive control" over an individual in a situation involving domestic abuse. Other times, pets are subjected to violence as a way to control another person.

"These animals are often part of our family," said Cook. "The idea of taking your family member and shooting it and potentially dumping it in the ditch would be abbhorrent to most people...that's the part that really disturbs people."

Cook said coincidentally, SPCA staff had just completed a two-day training session on domestic violence.

"Some of our animal protection officers are the frontline people that can observe some of the warning signs [for domestic violence] when we're involved in animal cruelty investigations," she said.

SPCA asks RCMP for help

Cook acknowledged that some farmers and rural pet owners kill their animals humanely with a shotgun.

But she said this case is different because healthy dogs were shot and dumped in a ditch close to a city.

The dogs were found near the intersection of Damms Road and Willow Cale Road, about 15 km south of Prince George.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the B.C. SPCA's provincial call centre at 1-855-622-7722.