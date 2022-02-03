Homicide detectives investigate after human remains found in Mission's Cascade Falls Park

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for public assistance as they investigate human remains found in Cascade Falls Regional Park in Mission, B.C., on Tuesday.

Investigators say they received a call in the morning of Feb. 1. Mission RCMP found the remains just after 10:40 a.m. Investigators subsequently deemed the death suspicious.

No information was released regarding the identity of the deceased person found. Police say they are still talking to witnesses and looking at CCTV footage of the area.

"It is very early in the investigation and we want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public," said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi in a statement.

"We are still gathering information and are asking for any potential witnesses in the park to contact IHIT."

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact IHIT by calling 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.