Manslaughter charge laid in overdose death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni

A young B.C. man has been charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni.

Crimeni died in hospital on Aug. 7, 2019, after he was found unconscious at the Walnut Grove Skate Park.

His family has alleged that he was given drugs by older teenagers who mocked and filmed him rather than helping him.

Langley RCMP announced Thursday that a 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Crimeni's death and surrendered himself to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"It is my hope these charges bring a small measure of closure to the friends and family of Carson," RCMP Supt. Adrian Marsden said in a statement.

The accused cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the incident. He has been released from custody on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

Police say they interviewed more than 100 witnesses and received more than 100 tips during their investigation.

Crimeni's grandfather, Darrel Crimeni, was the one who found the young teen lying on the pavement in the dark on the night he died.

He told CBC News last year that when the child was rushed to hospital by paramedics, another teen posted a picture of the ambulance on social media with the caption, "Carson almost died lol."

Darrel Crimeni said his grandson, who was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age and was friendly to everyone, had been bullied since elementary school but always told his grandfather it was "nothing he couldn't handle" and never complained.