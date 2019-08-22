The funeral for Carson Crimeni is set to be held Thursday afternoon, just over three weeks after the 14-year-old died of an apparent overdose near a skatepark in Langley, B.C.

Carson died Aug. 7 shortly after his grandfather found him slumped against a fence but still breathing at the Walnut Grove Athletic Park.

Thursday's service is due to begin at 1 p.m. PT at the Church in the Valley in Langley.

Crimeni's death received national attention after video showing him in distress at the skatepark circulated on the Snapchat social media app.

His family believes someone gave him drugs and witnesses stood by and took videos that they later posted to social media.

Overwhelming support

Crimeni's death has struck a chord in a community that Carson's dad says has been nothing but supportive.

"The amount of support for him is, you know, it is overwhelming, but it is nice to see," Aron Crimeni said last week. "The entire community has been extremely supportive, extremely."

He said strangers and people who didn't know his son have offered support.

The skate-park memorial for Carson grew quickly in the days following his death three weeks ago. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'Impact is far reaching'

As Carson's schoolmates prepare to return to classes next week, staff at the Langley School District say they've been focusing on providing support for students and staff.

Joanne Abshire, with the school district, said Wednesday that Crimeni's death has had an effect beyond classroom walls.

"Any time one of our schools loses a student, the impact is far reaching," she said. "It's not just our students and staff here at Walnut Grove that are feeling an impact. We're definitely seeing a pour of support from the public."