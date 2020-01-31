Carrier Sekani First Nations, B.C. government sign historic agreement

The province of British Columbia and seven First Nations represented by the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council signed an agreement that will use money generated by resource projects in the central Interior to pay for programs that include language revitalization, economic development and self-governance.

Mina Holmes, tribal chief with the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, says the five-year deal — called Pathways 2.0 — will bring the nations and province together as partners.

"Our languages and our culture, our lands and resources have been decimated over generations and this is about, in many ways, fixing that," Holmes said.

Signatories from Stellat'en First Nation, Nadleh Whut'en, Ts'il Kaz Koh First Nation, Saik'uz First Nation, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation and Tl'azt'en Nation, whose territory covers north-central B.C., met with provincial delegates on Thursday.

"These are opportunities for Carrier Sekani First Nations to revive some of those critical elements of our ways of being in this world, such as our governance, our decision making," Holmes said.

Some components of the agreement include:

An economic development fund of $70 million over five years to support businesses in the region.

A wealth fund worth $15 million invested to support growth and development in Carrier Sekani First Nations communities.

A $12.5 million fund over five years to provide funding for socio-cultural programs.

A $12.5 million fund to build governance processes and structures with a goal of full self-government.

A $40 million fund to accommodate impacts on the land from forest and range activities.

A $25 million to implement continuing negotiations on a long-term reconciliation agreement between the First Nations, and the provincial and federal government.

