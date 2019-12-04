Surrey man found not guilty in shooting that killed ex-girlfriend's unborn baby

WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing

A man accused of shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killing her unborn baby at an East Vancouver print shop last year has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

Carleton Stevens hunched over and looked around the room as judge Jennifer Duncan read the verdict in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

Duncan said it could not be established beyond a reasonable doubt that the bullet fired was intended for the woman, and not a male friend who was sleeping beside her that night.

The bullet struck the man in the arm before hitting the woman in the abdomen.

Stevens pleaded not guilty to the May 18, 2018 shooting.

In their opening statement at the start of the trial in October, Crown prosecutors said the victim was sleeping in a loft above the print shop, East Van Graphics.

Prosecutors said she awoke to find Stevens, then 37, standing at the foot of her bed holding a gun at 5:45 a.m. and that he fired directly at the woman's stomach.

The woman was six and a half months pregnant. She survived and underwent an emergency caesarean section at Vancouver General Hospital, but the baby died.

The bullet remains lodged in her spine.

The victim and the accused had broken up prior to the incident and Stevens had made threats to the victim before the shooting.

A "struggle" occurred between the two men in the loft that morning, and the bullet went first through the arm of the man sleeping over, court heard.

Duncan said she found testimony from the victims and witnesses credible, but that "feelings of revulsion" must not overweigh legal rigour.

"I have a doubt that the accused intended to shoot at [the victim]," Duncan said.