Family offers $10K reward for information on whereabouts of missing Indigenous man

The family of an Indigenous man who has been missing since early December is offering a $10,000 reward for information that might help them find him.

At a news conference on Thursday, Carl Schooner Sr. made a passionate plea for help finding his son Carl Schooner Jr., who was last seen in Williams Lake, B.C., on Dec. 4, 2022.

"Carl is a hard-working young man who loved helping others and being with his family," said Schooner Sr. in a written statement from the Nuxalk Nation.

"He's a good-hearted, kind person, and it's totally out of character for him to be out of contact with us for this long."

Last seen on Nov. 30

Schooner Jr., 30, is of both Nuxalk and Heitsuk ancestry, according to the First Nation.

In a statement in early December, the RCMP said Schooner Jr. left Bella Coola for Williams Lake on Nov. 30, and his family reported him missing on Dec. 6.

The police described Schooner Jr. as a brown-haired, brown-eyed man six feet tall, weighing 161 pounds.

According to the Nuxalk First Nation, Schooner Jr. had no cellphone or vehicle at the time of his disappearance, and he may have been wearing a black hoodie. He has a tattoo of Rosa, his daughter's name, on his right forearm.

Williams Lake Coun. Michael Moses and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars are pictured holding up the reward poster for Carl Schooner Jr. at a news conference in Williams Lake, B.C., on Thursday. (Sharon E Schooner/Facebook)

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson told the news conference that all their investigative efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and echoed the family's call for information.

"We encourage anyone with any information about Carl or where he may be to call the RCMP," she said. "Every piece of information is helpful, no matter how big or small."

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about Schooner Jr. to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.