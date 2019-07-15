Man stabbed during alleged early-morning carjacking in Burnaby: RCMP

Burnaby RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing and carjacking near Lougheed Mall early Monday.

When police arrived at the scene near Cardston Court and Sandlewood Crescent shortly after midnight, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound, along with the victim's uninjured friend.

RCMP say the two men were involved in an incident with a group of men that led to the 19-year-old being stabbed. The men then fled with the vehicle the victim was travelling in.

The stolen vehicle has since been located and recovered.

Burnaby RCMP say details are limited as it's early in the investigation, but they believe the carjacking and stabbing were targeted. The victim is known to police.

The group of men were driving a dark-coloured SUV and the vehicle that was stolen is a white, 2004 Mazda 3.

Anyone who saw these vehicles near the scene early Monday is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.