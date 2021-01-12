RCMP hunt for 3 suspects following carjacking at gunpoint in Chilliwack, B.C.

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., are asking the public for help identifying three suspects who might have been posing as police officers before they carjacked a vehicle and its driver early last Thursday morning.

Officers were called to reports of the carjacking near the Cultus Lake and Vedder Road roundabout at 6:15 a.m., PT, Jan. 7, RCMP said in a statement.

A man who was driving near the roundabout stopped for a vehicle displaying emergency red and blue "wig-wag" lights in the windshield, police wrote.

Three suspects took over the man's car at gunpoint, driving away with the man still inside, the statement said.

RCMP said the suspects drove away after releasing the victim from his own car along No. 3 Road near the Trans-Canada Highway in Chilliwack.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, police said. The vehicle has not yet been located.

Anyone with information or who might have seen a grey 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. licence plate FN562H in the area is asked to call RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.