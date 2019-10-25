'It's about reclaiming death': Festival offers a place to learn about death and dying

Talking about death can be emotional and uncomfortable, but it's necessary at some point in everyone's lives. How can I heal after the loss of a loved one? What kind of burial or memorial service do I want? Why is this happening to our family? What happens to us when we die?

While some questions don't have answers, they can all be discussed — and that's the purpose of a new festival happening in the Cariboo this weekend.

"Most of us don't experience the death [of a close loved one] more than a couple of times in our lives ... and it usually happens later in life," said organizer Nicola Finch. "It almost always comes as a shock."

Her work as a death doula, helping guide individuals and families through the process of death, and hosting regular "death cafes," inspired the creation of the event with the hope of bringing people together to talk about something we will all face.

"We hope that people will feel a bigger sense of community in our area so that when someone dies, they know they have a community holding them and that they can reach out to people," Finch said.

Organizers anticipate between 150 and 300 people will show up for the inaugural event, which Finch said is especially timely because of a recent car crash near Williams Lake that killed two members of the community.

"It's very much on all our minds right now," Finch said.

'We're all going to die'

Finch, 52, lost her brother and both parents, at separate times, and said her personal experience has been a driving force for helping others through an often-challenging time.

Nicola Finch is a death doula in Williams Lake, B.C. (Nicola Finch)

"My impetus is really to provide education and advocacy for people so that they understand what's possible, what they can do themselves," she said. "It's about reclaiming death as an honoured part of life — we're all going to die."

"When someone is dying, or someone we love has died, to have an outside person who is informed and gentle and loving and has the time to listen is super important and very helpful to folks," she added.

End-of-life information, along with art installations, meditation workshops and other creative presentations will all make up a full day of free events at the Swan Song festival, focused on the universally shared experience of death.

The festival is part of a national movement created by Community Deathcare Canada, that facilitates Swan Song festivals across the country. It takes place at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre on October 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.