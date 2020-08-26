Cariboo residents frustrated by property crime rally outside courthouse

More than three dozen Cariboo residents rallied outside the Williams Lake courthouse on Wednesday, frustrated over a surge in thefts and property crimes in the area.

Rally organizer and theft victim, Ian Hicks, says B.C.'s justice system is too lax on property crimes. He complains repeat offenders are given light criminal sentences, and bail when they reoffend.

"There needs to be changes," says Hicks. "We are the ones that pay the bills, we pay for the ... courts and police. It's like buying a product from a store and it's a dud, you take it back."

In a written statement, Williams Lake RCMP confirm investigators are focusing on a group of known prolific repeat offenders.

In March, the RCMP implemented an electronic monitoring program. Six people with lengthy criminal records are being tracked using global positioning system bracelets.

"Our general duty members and crime reduction unit have been proactively working on a priority offender who has been arrested and brought before the courts," stated Insp. Jeff Pelly. "Recent reports of crime and breaches of a known offender have been instrumental in our investigations and charge approval recommendations."

RCMP are also asking the public to work with police, warning residents not to "take matters into their own hands."

Resident organizing private community policing programs

Soda Lake resident Diane Dunaway says her cabin has been broken into four times so far this year.

"We're more afraid of thieves and criminals than bears at this point," she said.

Like many at the rally, Dunaway worries some will protect their properties with force.

"It's at the point where people feel like they have to stand and defend their places."

Some 50 McCleese Lake residents are now organizing a private community policing program and neighbourhood watch to catch criminals.

The group has set up a private Facebook group to share tips, and are fundraising to purchase neighbourhood security cameras.

Local politicians taking up cause

Cariboo Regional District Director Steve Forseth supports the residents' efforts.

"We're just not willing to allow people to terrorize a community and have no consequence to it," he told CBC News. "I'd like to see a justice system that throws the book at these criminals, particularly when they do it over and over and over again."

Cariboo-Chilcotin Liberal opposition MLA Donna Barnett, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, and local councillors appeared at Wednesday's courthouse rally.

Protesters gather outside the Williams Lake courthouse. They're also lobbying governments for help on security issues. (Submitted by Ian Hicks)

Hicks, the organizer, says the group will be focusing on lobbying governments for help, rather than targeting criminals on their own.

"It's human nature, when you have to protect yourself and your loved ones, and you're not getting help, you're on your own" Hicks says.

"So we're trying to avoid that. That's what we're trying to avoid."