Woman walking with her 2 kids dies after being struck by runaway cargo van in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP say a woman who was walking with her two children died on Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a runaway cargo van in Surrey.

Police say they received a report at about 2:45 p.m. PT of a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian near 144 Street and 61A Avenue.

Early indications suggest the unoccupied cargo van rolled into traffic and hit a vehicle, according to police.

The van then travelled onto a sidewalk and struck the woman. RCMP say she was with her two kids at the time.

Police say an unoccupied cargo van struck and killed a woman who was walking with her two kids in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan)

Surrey fire crews and paramedics also responded to the collision. They tried to revive the woman at the scene, but she died from her injuries.

The intersection is just around the corner from an elementary school and happened around the same time that parents pick up their children.

Mounties say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police say 144 Street will be closed between 60 Avenue and 64 Avenue for a lengthy period.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident or dashcam footage to contact Surrey RCMP.