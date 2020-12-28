Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at 2 care homes

Fraser Health has declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' care facilities in the Lower Mainland, while an outbreak at Agassiz Seniors Community has been declared over.

According to a written statement on Monday, five residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus at Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby, while two staff members have also tested positive at Brookside Lodge, located in Surrey, B.C.

Those infected are in self-isolation at their homes and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Both locations are owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living, according to Fraser Health. Rideau Retirement Residence is an assisted living facility, while Brookside Lodge is a long-term care home.

Additional measures are also being put in place at both locations, including restrictions on visitors, as well as restrictions on the movements of staff and residents, twice daily screening of staff and residents for symptoms, and more frequent cleaning.

Health authorities also are working to track anyone else who might have been exposed to the virus.