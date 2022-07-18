Caregiver found guilty in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

A B.C. woman has been found guilty in the death of a developmentally disabled woman she was caring for.

On Friday, Astrid Charlotte Dahl was convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life for the 54-year-old woman, who was found dead in Dahl's home on Oct. 13, 2018. Dahl was acquitted of criminal negligence causing death.

Police have said the woman who died had a "severe" disability and required around-the-clock care. She had lived in care for most of her life.

The criminal charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life is used when a caregiver denies adequate food, shelter, medical care or protection from harm.

Mounties say they dedicated 20 officers over 15 months to investigate what happened. The organization that contracted Dahl as a caregiver was originally charged as well, but that charge was later stayed.

Dahl's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday to fix a date for sentencing.