Caregiver, society charged after woman with disability dies in care

A caregiver and the society that hired her have each been charged after a woman with a developmental disability died in care.

Coquitlam RCMP were called when the 54-year-old woman was found dead in a private home on Oct. 13, 2018.

Officers investigated and found the woman had not received "the necessaries of life" before her death, according to a statement Wednesday, meaning she didn't have adequate food, shelter, medical care or protection from harm.

The statement did not specify the woman's cause of death.

Her caregiver, Astrid Charlotte Dahl, from Port Coquitlam, B.C., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to perform a legal duty to provide necessaries.

Kinsight Community Society, the society which hired Dahl as a contractor, is also criminally charged. It faces its own count of failing to perform a legal duty to provide necessaries.

RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the "exhaustive" 15-month investigation looked into the care the victim received "in the years and months leading up to her death."

"This is a very sad situation. We know these charges can't bring the victim back, but perhaps they give a voice to a vulnerable person who couldn't speak for herself," McLaughlin wrote in the statement.

"As police we have a duty to protect all vulnerable people, whether they are in care or not. If you have information about neglect or abuse that could be criminal, please don't hesitate to call your police of jurisdiction."

Both Dahl and the director of Kinsight are due in court on March 9.

Kinsight is a registered not-for-profit. It receives public funding from BC Housing, Fraser Health, the provincial Ministry of Children and Family Development and the federal government.

The organization's website said it provides services including employment and shared living in New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Anmore and Belcarra.