Care home worker in Fort St. John, B.C., tests positive for COVID-19

A care home worker in Fort St. John, B.C., who tested positive for COVID-19 is doing better, according to her brother.

Tracey Paquette's health took a turn for the worse earlier this week, but Sylvester Apsassin says she now appears to be out of danger.

"She's in stable condition and improving," he said from his home on the Blueberry River First Nations reserve.

Paquette, 49, works at the Peace Villa long-term care home, which is attached to the Fort St. John hospital.

A spokesperson for Northern Health said no facilities in the region, including Peace Villa, had reported any cases of COVID-19 among residents or workers.

"It's important for people to know that a staff case is defined as a staff member who is diagnosed with COVID-19 and had worked in the facility during their infectious or communicable period," said Eryn Collins.

Apsassin said he doesn't believe Paquette contracted COVID-19 at work because she had been off for two weeks.

He said she fell ill last week and went to the Fort St. John hospital on April 1, and again on April 2, and was sent home with medication for a kidney stone.

Her condition worsened and on Sunday, she was admitted to hospital with a kidney and bladder infection.

Apsassin said sometime overnight, Paquette was transferred to hospital in Prince George, where she subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"God only knows where she got it from — either the hospital in Fort St. John or the hospital in Prince George," he said.

Paquette is also a member of Blueberry River First Nations.

A letter from Chief Marvin Yahey dated April 9 said the band had been deploying its pandemic plan for several weeks but was implementing more restrictive measures in light of the confirmed case.

"We will be working with provincial and federal health officials, the RCMP, neighbouring jurisdictions, as well as our internal team to take a unified and coordinated approach to this issue, which threatens our uniquely vulnerable community," wrote Yahey.

Blueberry River First Nations resident Richard Apsassin told CBC his reserve and three others in the area — Doig River, Halfway River and Moberly had all started restricting access on and off reserve.

As of Thursday, Northern Health was reporting 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Paquette's illness led to an outpouring of support on social media.