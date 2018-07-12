Card skimmers found at 2 Canada Line stations, transit police warn

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after debit- and credit-card skimmers were found at two Canada Line stations.

Investigators say the skimmers were located on Compass Card vending machines at the Vancouver International Airport and Vancouver City Centre stations.

The skimmers were found on Sunday, July 8. Police have determined the device at the airport wasn't there before Sunday but it's unclear when the one at Vancouver City Centre was placed on the vending machine.

Investigators say the skimmers are undergoing forensic analysis. So far, it's unclear whether or not data from customers' cards was stolen.

Anyone who used a debit or credit card at these two stations on Sunday from the start of service until 5 p.m. PT is being asked to check with their financial institution to see whether their accounts have been compromised.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

With files from Meera Bains