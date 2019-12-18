Car2Go to end service in North America in February 2020
The car-share service, which operates in Vancouver and Montreal, will shut down operations on February 29, 2020.
The car-share service, which operates in Vancouver and Montreal, will cease operations on Feb. 29, 2020
The car-share service Car2Go will shut down its operations early next year in North America, including in Vancouver and Montreal.
The German company, which recently merged with the car-share service DriveNow under the name Share Now, announced Wednesday that its last day of service will be Feb. 29, 2020.
More to come.
