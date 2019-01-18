Car with 'N' sticker caught on camera cruising the Stanley Park Seawall

Astonished walkers didn't know quite what to make of the couple in the blue Pontiac compact seen blithely cruising along the Stanley Park seawall Friday morning.

Was it a case of GPS gone horribly wrong? Or were they just clueless sightseers?

The car, replete with "N" sticker indicating new driver, started its journey at Third Beach before moving to Second Beach and onto English Bay.

At each stop, the male driver pulled onto the beach and parked and he and a woman jumped out to take photos.

Watch the car as it meanders along the sewall

A car with and "N" sticker was seen driving on the pedestrian-only Stanley Park Seawall Friday. 0:37

According to CBC photographer David Horemans, who witnessed the escapade, the little car tried to jump the curb twice at English Bay before the driver discovered the ramp down to the beach near the Inuksuk statue.

After being approached by Vancouver police, the couple left the seawall by driving across the field at the Ceperly Park Playground.

According to Vancouver Park bylaws, cars aren't allow to drive on the Seawall or beaches. (David Horemans/CBC)

According to Horemans, the woman told police she worked for the City of Vancouver, although a city spokesman could not confirm whether that was true.

Vancouver police report the man claimed he had been hired to remove logs from the beaches. CBC was unable to confirm that information with the city parks department.

At Third Beach, Second Beach and English Bay, the couple drove onto the sand and parked to take photos. (David Horemans/CBC)

CBC was able to confirm that the car was not a city vehicle.

According to Vancouver Park bylaws section 14 (g), vehicles are prohibited from driving on footpaths and promenades in any park.