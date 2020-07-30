Car with body inside was on fire when police found it in Burnaby, homicide investigators say

Specialized forensic teams have been called in to help with the investigation into the discovery of human remains inside a burning car in Burnaby, B.C., according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT investigators say the car was on fire when it was found on July 22, parked in the 7500 block of Meadow Avenue. It was so severely damaged by the flames that officers couldn't complete a full examination at the scene, and the vehicle had to be transported to a local tow yard to be inspected.

The human remains were discovered a week later, during a close inspection of the vehicle on July 29, according to an IHIT press release.

The Integrated Forensic Identification Services section and the RCMP's Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team (FSERT) are now assisting with the investigation.

"Fire scenes present a variety of challenges for investigators, so we have called in our FSERT team, who are specialists in meticulously going through the debris piece by piece. They will be looking to try to identify the human remains found inside, and to search for any evidence left behind by the suspects," IHIT Const. Harrison Mohr said in the release.

Burnaby RCMP have said they believe the victim was targeted. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the IHIT information line at1-877-551-4448 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.