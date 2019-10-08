5 injured as car crashes into downtown Vancouver building

Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a building and rolled onto its roof in downtown Vancouver, according to police.

The black car jumped the sidewalk as well as a bike lane and hit a tower on Hornby Street around 9:30 a.m. PT, coming to rest on its roof. The building houses a federal immigration office.

A police statement said three pedestrians and two people from inside the vehicle were taken to hospital. Sgt. Aaron Roed did not specify the extent of their injuries, or say whether the driver was among those hurt.

Hornby Street, including the bike lane, is closed between Helmcken and Davie streets as police investigate the crash.