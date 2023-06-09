Car crashes into Whole Foods grocery store in West Vancouver

A crash crashed into a grocery store in West Vancouver Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Garrith Michael, assistant chief of operations for the West Vancouver fire department, says crews were called to the Whole Foods at the Park Royal Mall around 11:37 a.m.

Firefighters found the car about 12 metres into the produce section.

One person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and others were treated for shock, according to Michael.

"Fortunately enough, the injuries were not substantial," he said. "It was a very good outcome for a very poor incident."

The West Vancouver fire department says crews are currently trying to get the car out of the building. (Lukasz Paprocki)

Michael said it's unclear how many people were at the store when the crash occurred but said many customers were doing their pre-lunch shopping.

He said crews are currently working to get the vehicle out of the store.

It's also not clear whether the car crash was intentional. Police continue to investigate.