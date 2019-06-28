Jeep owner sentenced for stabbing strangers after car alarm woke him up

A man who stabbed two strangers after wrongfully accusing them of breaking into his Jeep in the middle of the night has been sentenced to prison for aggravated assault.

Jamie Cheveldeaw, 40, woke up to the sound of his car alarm around 3 a.m. PT on June 13, 2013. His SUV had been parked in front of the Cranbook, B.C., home he shared with his wife.

Court documents said Cheveldeaw stormed outside to check on his Jeep and look for whoever triggered the alarm. He took a small knife with him.

Evan Nielsen and Colin Richmond happened to be on the street. In his reasons for sentencing, a B.C. Supreme Court justice said Cheveldeaw saw them and confronted them.

Both men said they hadn't touched the Jeep. Cheveldeaw stabbed them both in the abdomens — Nielson twice, Richmond once.

"After the stabbings, Mr. Cheveldeaw walked away and returned to his residence," the decision said.

Hid knife, dumped bloodied clothes

Once inside, the justice said, Cheveldeaw told his wife he "found the people responsible for setting off the alarm" and "poked them in the gut before they even knew what happened."

The document said he hid the knife under rocks in a nearby creek and dumped his bloodied clothing into the garbage at a campground next to a nearby lake.

The justice said Cheveldeaw threatened his wife and told her to lie to police about what had happened. She did, initially, but the truth came out several years later in family court.

Cheveldeaw later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and intimidation toward his wife. He was sentenced to just over three years behind bars earlier this year. The justice's reasons for sentencing were posted online this week.

Justice Lance Bernard said the victims' innocence and the severity of their injuries were aggravating factors in Cheveldeaw's sentence, as was his "cavalier disregard for whether Mr. Richmond and Mr. Nielsen were actually responsible for setting off the alarm."

Cheveldeaw's guilty plea, which spared the victims a trial and his "fragile psychological state" at the time of the stabbings were mitigating factors. He had previously been injured at work and was unemployed.

Nielsen and Richmond each required surgery for their injuries. In victim impact statements, both men said they continue to suffer physical and psychological consequences of the attack.