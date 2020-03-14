At least 1 person dead after boat capsizes in Pitt River near Coquitlam
Authorities have recovered one body after a boat carrying five people capsized Saturday morning in the Pitt River near Coquitlam. Three of the people were rescued by another boat passing by. One person remains missing.
Another person is still missing, while three were rescued Saturday morning by passing boat
At least one person is dead after a boat capsized on the Pitt River near Coquitlam, B.C., Saturday morning.
RCMP say a boat with five people onboard overturned south of Monroe Creek around 11 a.m. PT.
Three people were rescued by another boat passing by. Police say they are being treated for shock and hypothermia.
Two people went missing after the capsize — a man and a woman. Insp. Vishal Mathura said in a release that one of them has been recovered deceased.
Names have not been released pending family notification.
The RCMP dive team has been sent to the site to help search for the remaining person. Coquitlam Search and Rescue along with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is also helping.
