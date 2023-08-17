Capilano University set to open Squamish campus with $48M investment from the B.C. government

Capilano University will host a new campus in Squamish with $48 million in funding from the provincial government.

The university announced Wednesday that it had purchased the former Quest University campus with an investment of $63.2 million after the private institution closed in April 2023.

The 18-acre campus has about 12,200 square metres of existing infrastructure, which will host approximately 100 students when it opens in the spring of 2024. It's expected to serve more than 380 students in later years, according to a statement from the B.C. government.

"As a university that serves Vancouver's North Shore, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky region, we look forward to delivering new opportunities for learners in Squamish to pursue post-secondary studies," said Capilano University president Paul Dangerfield.

The university's Squamish campus will offer programs including arts, science, business and early childhood care and education (ECCE) and literacy programming.

"The Sea-to-Sky region is growing quickly," said Selina Robinson, the minister of post-secondary education and future skills.

"Capilano University's purchase … will provide post-secondary education opportunities closer to home for people living in the area, which is fantastic news for local high school students and those who want to go to university at any age from the Squamish, Whistler and surrounding areas."

Capilano University student Tatiana Moraru says it's good news for students.

"Now, more people who live in the Squamish region will have access to affordable and accessible post-secondary education to bring their passion and potential into reality," she said.

Squamish campus partnering with First Nations

The school will offer outdoor recreation and programming with the Squamish and Lil'wat Nations and says it is partnering with local First Nations communities to "define program priorities and to co-create specific First Nations programs that enhance Indigenous learner participation."

The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) is pleased with the partnership, said spokesperson Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn).

"We look forward to continuing discussions with Capilano University about how to best serve our members and how we can help Indigenize the university's programs."

The government says there is a future opportunity to acquire already-built student housing close to the campus that would provide approximately 450 beds. There may also be minor renovations to upgrade some classrooms for the university's specific programming needs.

"The District of Squamish and Capilano University share a 40-year history and vision for Squamish based on common values and our deep commitment to truth and reconciliation, and we are thrilled CapU has made a full return to Squamish," said Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford.

"Local access to quality post-secondary education is a valuable asset to any community, and we look forward to the opportunities CapU will provide to students and learners of all ages in Squamish."