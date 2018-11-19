Who knew the Capilano suspension bridge was in Portugal and looks like this?

Capilano Suspension Bridge, British Columbia, Canada. <a href="https://t.co/LxG1rPTeiw">pic.twitter.com/LxG1rPTeiw</a> —@BestEarthPix

A travel Twitter account mistook the popular B.C. attraction for a trail in the lush rainforest of Portugal.

To set the record straight. the Capilano Suspension Bridge is actually:

Not a hiking trail but a bridge that's 230 feet above the Capilano River. In North Vancouver. A classic example of West Coast forest with Douglas firs and cedar trees.

And it looks like this:

Just to clear: this is what the Capilano Suspension Bridge actually looks like. (Capilano Suspension Bridge)

British Columbians were quick to point out the error with some snark.

Perhaps it's right next to this lovely port ...

Only a short walk away from Edgemont Village. A lovely place to have an authentic Italian espresso. <a href="https://t.co/PjJKBrT891">pic.twitter.com/PjJKBrT891</a> —@vancityjs

Of course, the suspension bridge, while famous, flows over the even more famous Capilano River. <a href="https://twitter.com/capsuspbridge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@capsuspbridge</a> <a href="https://t.co/gusEcvEDq6">pic.twitter.com/gusEcvEDq6</a> —@vancityjs

... its turbulent waters barely contained by this sizeable dam.

The river is held back by the Cleveland Dam, which has a drinking water reservoir for the good residents of the north shore <a href="https://t.co/4kZWnTLdFw">pic.twitter.com/4kZWnTLdFw</a> —@vancityjs

There's great hiking nearby — where you can find giraffes!

Of course, you could continue up the road from the Dam and the suspension bridge and you would find yourself at the world renowned Grouse Mountain <a href="https://twitter.com/grousemountain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@grousemountain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/grousegrind?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grousegrind</a> <a href="https://t.co/nqQkEZ7mjW">pic.twitter.com/nqQkEZ7mjW</a> —@vancityjs

And spectacular drives on the way there.

Also Horseshoe Bay, and the famous Sea to Sky Highway. Truly Magnificent. <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCFerries</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westvan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westvan</a> <a href="https://t.co/svRknq57WM">pic.twitter.com/svRknq57WM</a> —@vancityjs

Plus great culture.

Heading West, a short 15 minute drive away, you can find Cypress Mountain <a href="https://twitter.com/Cypressmtn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cypressmtn</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6GsEMwAiH">pic.twitter.com/v6GsEMwAiH</a> —@vancityjs

And of course, sandy beaches.

Or you could go to Ambleside beach to catch some waves and some magnificent views! <a href="https://t.co/iiLM9pHZ5j">pic.twitter.com/iiLM9pHZ5j</a> —@vancityjs

Who can forget the internationally-acclaimed Wreck Beach? <a href="https://t.co/PM9o2sNJdo">pic.twitter.com/PM9o2sNJdo</a> —@wanderu

Why, there's even an excellent university nearby.

Wreck Beach adjoins world-famous UBC, known for its architectural wonders, such as Buchanan Courtyard shown here: <a href="https://t.co/nJLQmrMLia">pic.twitter.com/nJLQmrMLia</a> —@arichardson_phi

If you're visiting the beautiful UBC campus why not stop at the internationally acclaimed terraced Rose Garden? <a href="https://t.co/avNNEdfHOr">pic.twitter.com/avNNEdfHOr</a> —@e_gallois

And a bridge that you need to cross to get there.

The people who run the actually-in-B.C. attraction say they have enjoyed watching the tweets.

"We've definitely had a good giggle about it," said Stacy Chala, the communications manager for the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

She said their team thought about sending out their own witty tweet, but felt that Twitter did it well enough.

It's not the first time the bridge has been misidentified, says Chala, but this might be the funniest reaction the mistake has garnered.

"It's pretty darn funny and it's all in good fun."

With files from Alex Migdal.