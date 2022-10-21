Thrown jerseys and blown leads: Canucks' early struggles test fans' patience

Six games into their season, the Vancouver Canucks remain the only National Hockey League team without a win, and some fans have not been shy about expressing their disappointment.

The team started the season with a disastrous five-game road trip that saw them lose their first four games while blowing multi-goal leads. They also squandered a lead in their fifth game, a 4–3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Fans and players hoped the team's fortunes, the worst start in franchise history, would start to turn around during Saturday's home opener at Rogers Arena.

Instead, the Canucks dropped a 5–1 decision to the Buffalo Sabres, a game where the home team never held the lead.

With just minutes left on the clock, three Canucks jerseys were tossed onto the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers.

Harpreet Pandher, an analyst on Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition, said Saturday's loss was a tough one.

"No fans or teams like jerseys being thrown onto the ice," he said. "That's almost like the ultimate disrespect."

More losing, he said, could lead to fans calling on the team to make changes.

"A rebuild might be in play here if this continues," he said.

Supportive fans

Nancy Kearney, a Canucks fan for 40 years, said Saturday's game was disappointing not because the team lost, but because she felt like there was "something off" about some of the players and they weren't playing up to their potential.

"Maybe not all the players, but quite a few of them just seem like there's no wind in their sails," Kearney told CBC News. "I actually turned it off and didn't even watch 'til the very end."

She said she expected more from the Canucks, who were playing in front of a home crowd for the first time this season.

"Even their faces didn't look like they were in it," she said of the team's performance on Saturday night. "There was no excitement or anything and it seems strange."

Despite the loss, she said, she will always remain a Canucks fan.

Another rough start

Weathering a rough start to the season is nothing new for the Canucks.

Last season, the team went 8-15-2 to start the campaign, prompting the dismissal of then-head coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several coaching and front-office staff.

Vancouver went 32-15-10 under Boudreau to close out the year and finished five points out of a playoff spot.

Clay Imoo, a self-described Canucks super-fan and YouTuber, says he hopes the team can have a similar turnaround this year, one that comes soon enough for them to qualify for the post-season.

He says if the team continues to struggle, it wouldn't be surprising if president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin look to move key players.

"Everyone's frustrated. Everyone's looking for a solution," he said.

He says he's heard from some fans who want the Canucks to keep losing so they can improve their odds of winning the NHL draft lottery and a chance to land consensus top pick Connor Bedard.

Imoo, however, says he's an eternal optimist and he hopes the team can turn it around starting Monday night when the Canucks take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

"I can understand why people are frustrated, why people are disappointed, but I have no right to judge how anyone is a fan," he said. "Rather [I] just worry about how I'm going to support them. I'm going to be cheering like crazy. I'm not going to throw any jerseys on the ice or anything like that."