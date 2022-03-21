Canucks deal Tyler Motte to New York Rangers at NHL trade deadline

The Vancouver Canucks went down to the wire on NHL trade deadline day Monday, dealing forward Tyler Motte to the New York Rangers for a fourth round pick in 2023 just as the noon P.T. deadline hit.

Motte, a pending unrestricted free agent, has 15 points in 49 games this season. He was a Vancouver fan favourite, playing a key role checking and on the Canucks penalty kill.

General Manager Patrik Allvin wouldn't say if the club was close to re-signing Motte in negotiations leading up to the trade deadline.

"I felt that when it was clear that we couldn't re-sign him we should try to maximize our return at this point," said Allvin.

In an earlier move, Vancouver claimed veteran Brad Richardson off waivers from Calgary. The 37-year-old forward previously played for the Canucks in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Out of the playoff hunt, the Canucks need to clear salary cap room in order to create more flexibility within their roster. The team has spent right up to the $81.5 million NHL salary cap this season, with little to show for it.

Vancouver swung two minor trades on Sunday, acquiring young defenceman Travis Dermott from Toronto in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 25-year-old was selected 34th overall in the 2015 draft and earns $1.5 million each of this season and next.

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin listens during a news conference ahead of the Monday NHL trade deadline, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Defenceman Travis Hamonic, 31, was sent to Ottawa for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, clearing the $3 million in salary for next season.

"It's just not only to create cap space, you want to look at the bigger picture, what you want to accomplish," said Allvin. "We felt we picked up a younger [defenceman] in Travis [Dermott] at half of the salary of Hamonic. We are looking at every way to improve the hockey club."

Vancouver is on a three-game losing streak after falling to Buffalo 3-2 in overtime Sunday at home.