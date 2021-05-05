Vancouver Canucks to move AHL team from New York to Abbotsford
American Hockey League's board of governors will vote on the relocation Thursday
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to move their American Hockey League affiliate from New York to Abbotsford, B.C.
The Canucks announced their intention to relocate the Utica Comets on Tuesday, with owner Francesco Aquilini saying in a statement that the move would "bring significant opportunities" for both the team and the community.
The Canucks say details are being finalized with the City of Abbotsford, where the team would play at the Abbotsford Centre, about 70 kilometres southeast of downtown Vancouver.
The AHL's board of governors will vote on the relocation Thursday.
The move would include rebranding the Comets with a new name and logo, and switching into the AHL's Pacific Division.
The Utica Comets are currently fourth in the AHL's restructured North Division with a 12-8-1 record this season.
The club has been the Canucks' AHL affiliate since 2013 and saw its most successful season end in the Calder Cup final in 2014-15.
Canucks head coach Travis Green spent four seasons in Utica before taking over the bench in Vancouver in 2017.
Abbotsford was previously home to the Abbotsford Heat, the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate from 2009 to 2014.
