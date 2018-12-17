East Vancouver's most recognizable bird appears to be missing.

Canuck the Crow, who became famous for stealing a knife from a crime scene in Vancouver, hasn't been seen since last Friday.

Shawn Bergman, who describes himself as the bird's best friend, says it's not like Canuck to disappear.

"I'm extremely worried about him," Bergman said in a video that has been posted to the Facebook page Canuck and I.

"This is not like him. He has not gone off on any multiple-day adventures in at least two years," Bergman says in the video:

Bergman fears someone may have taken Canuck.

"His mate Cassiar is absolutely distraught right now," she said.

"She keeps sitting on the power lines in the back alley and going out to the trees on the front street, and she keeps calling to him and not getting any result."

Last year, Canuck received more than 300,000 votes to win CBC's online poll to become Metro Vancouver's Unofficial Ambassador.