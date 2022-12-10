Members of Cantopop band Mirror to appear in Metro Vancouver as part of reality TV talent show

Two members of a popular Cantopop band are in Metro Vancouver as part of a popular reality TV talent show in Hong Kong.

Lokman and Anson Kong of the band Mirror are in Vancouver auditioning contestants for King Maker 5, an American-Idol-style talent show. The pair will be on hand at Richmond's Aberdeen Centre on Saturday afternoon to meet fans and announce the North American finalists who will take part in the next phase of the competition.

Vera Lam and Ruby Lok, both members of Lokman and Kong's Canadian fan club, say they plan to be among the hundreds of Mirror fans to attend the event.

"It's going to be a party," Lam said.

Lam says the show has the potential to create stars. The 12 members of Mirror were contestants from the show's first season. Other Cantopop artists, such as the band Error, also got their start on the show.

The 12 members of Mirror were part of the first season of King Maker 5. (MakerVille and Viu TV)

She notes the show has grown over the years, travelling to North America and other parts of Asia in search of talent.

"It's opened up to everyone around the world," Lam said.

Lam and Lok say they admire Mirror's work ethic and dedication to charity work, including work with animal shelters. Lam says local fan club members volunteer with the local SPCA in the name of the band.

"Mirror brings us music and happiness and also hope," Lok said. "They are just like role models to us in showing that we can all work hard to become a better person and also chase our dreams ... They are so awesome."