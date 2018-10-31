Photos
Take a tour around a cannabis facility in full bloom
A cannabis cultivation plant in Langley offered a sneak peek at a room full of marijuana plants in full bloom the day before harvest.
The marijuana plants at this Langley facility are in full bloom and ready for harvest
A cannabis cultivation plant in Langley has offered a sneak peek at what a room full of marijuana plants in full bloom looks like the day before they are harvested.
BlissCo Cannabis Corp. is a Canadian producer that earned a licence to access cannabis for medical purposes in March.
While BlissCo is allowed to cultivate plants and prepare dried cannabis and cannabis oil, it has not yet applied for a licence to sell cannabis products.
The company plans to eventually sell products from its own production as well as cannabis sourced from a supply agreement with 7 Acres, a subsidiary of The Supreme Cannabis Company in Ontario.
The company says the Langley facility will become a hub for cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution.
