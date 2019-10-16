Cannabis edibles, topicals and extracts now available online in B.C.

For the first time, cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals can be purchased online in B.C.

The products have been legal in Canada since Oct. 17, but only became available Thursday on the province's online cannabis store, the only place where they're currently for sale.

The delay was due to Health Canada requiring a 60-day notice from licensed producers looking to sell them.

So far, only a limited selection of the new cannabis products are available on the website, including two chocolates, a cookie, a mint, oils and vape liquid.

Authorized retailers can now order the new products, but according to the Liquor Distribution Branch, they most likely won't be hitting shelves until late December.

"The addition of edibles, extracts and topicals represents the provincial government's commitment to providing safe, regulated non-medical cannabis products to B.C. consumers," said Blain Lawson, the LDB's general manager and CEO in a statement.

"A lot of work has gone into procuring these products, and we look forward to working with our suppliers as they continue to introduce new products to market."

The BCLDB has registered more than 260 new products, however only a small amount will be available for retailers to sell in the first few months of 2020.

"Availability of products is dependent upon a number of factors, including the ability of manufacturers to meet demand from other markets across Canada," said the provincially run distributor in a statement.

Newly registered products include:

Beverages.

Food, such as cookies.

Vaporizers and cartridges.

Extracts, such as shatter and hashish.

And topicals, such as cannabis-infused products that can be applied to hair, skin or nails.

According to the BCLDB, there are, so far, 24 licensed producers that have committed to supplying edibles, extracts and topicals.