Canfor to permanently close Vavenby sawmill

Canfor will permanently close its sawmill in Vavenby, B.C., in July.

According to a written statement from the corporation released on Monday night, Canfor is selling the forest tenure associated with the sawmill for $60 million.

Don Kayne, president and CEO of Canfor, wrote that the decision was made because of long-term log supply constraints, the high cost of fibre and ongoing depressed lumber markets.

"Today's decision is not a reflection on our employees, our contractors or the local communities of Vavenby and Clearwater who have all contributed significantly to the operation of our mill," he wrote.

"We deeply regret the significant impact to our employees, contractors and the communities, and will be working to support them through this difficult time."

The Vavenby sawmill has an annual production capacity of approximately 250 million board feet — a unit of measurement used to quantify lumber in the U.S. and Canada.

Following the closure of Vavenby, Canfor will have 12 sawmills in Canada, with total annual capacity of approximately 3.55 billion board feet.

Vavenby is a community of around 700 people, located about two hours north of Kamloops.