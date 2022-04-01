Canfor reducing production at sawmills in Western Canada due to supply chain problems

Canfor Corp. is cutting production at its sawmills in Western Canada due to what it says are the cumulative effects of the global supply chain crisis that has been ongoing for several months.

CEO Don Kayne says the company is experiencing supply chain challenges that are significantly affecting its operations.

He says it has become imperative to reduce the company's operating schedules to address its unsustainable inventory levels.

The lumber producer says it will implement the reduced schedules at 11 mills effective April 4. The cuts will remain in effect for a minimum of four weeks.

The company says this means moving from a five-day production week to four, which will affect production capacity by a minimum of 100 million board feet.

In an email to CBC, company spokesperson Michelle Ward said no jobs will be lost due to the reduced schedule.

She said employees will be reassigned to maintenance projects and other activities during the downtime.

Canfor would not specify which mills were affected. The company has four mills in British Columbia: three in Prince George and one in Taylor, 18 kilometres south of Fort St. John.

CBC contacted the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to find out if any other lumber companies have reduced production in the province and the impact on industry jobs. The ministry has yet to reply.