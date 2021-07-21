Canfor to curtail production at Canadian sawmills due to extreme wildfire conditions

Canfor Corp. says it is curtailing production capacity at its Canadian sawmills beginning Monday as a result of extreme wildfire conditions in Western Canada.

The Vancouver-based lumber producer says about 115 million board feet of capacity will be reduced during the third quarter due to significant supply chain challenges and a transportation backlog.

Canfor says the wildfires are significantly affecting its ability to transport product to market.

Executive vice-president Stephen Mackie says the company is developing plans to minimize the curtailment's impact on employees and contractors.

Canfor says it is working closely with provincial wildfire services and governments to support a safe response to the very dynamic wildfire conditions that are raging in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber with interests in B.C., Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden.