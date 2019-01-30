Canfor temporarily cutting production at 3 sawmills in B.C.
The company says it will temporarily curtail operations at the sawmills due to log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions.
Cuts in Vavenby, Houston and Mackenzie will reduce production by approximately 40 million board feet
Canfor Corp. says it will temporarily curtail operations at three B.C. sawmills due to log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions.
The company said the cuts will reduce its production by approximately 40 million board feet.
Work at the sawmill in Vavenby will be curtailed for six weeks starting on Feb. 11.
Meanwhile, production at the sawmills in Houston and Mackenzie will be curtailed for one week each in the first quarter.
The cuts are in addition to the roughly 150 million board feet of production capacity that was cut by the company in the fourth quarter of 2018 and early in the first quarter of 2019 that was previously announced.
Altogether, Canfor has 13 sawmills in Canada.
