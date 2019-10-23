Candy or cannabis: RCMP warn parents to safeguard edibles from children

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are warning parents to take extra caution when it comes to storing cannabis edibles in their homes.

Edible cannabis products became legal in Canada last week, but Burnaby RCMP said Wednesday in a news release that they are aware of several illegal dispensaries continuing to sell edibles.

At a news conference Wednesday, RCMP displayed a wide variety of edible cannabis products seized in July from what was believed to be an illegal dispensary operation on Imperial Street near Royal Oak Avenue.

Cannabis-infused gummy candies, potato chips, drinks, cookies and cheesecake were seized from the operation, along with cash and paraphernalia.

Police said they had received several reports of youths visiting and possibly obtaining cannabis from the operation.

RCMP say massive quantities of cannabis and derivatives, assorted paraphernalia and cash were seized in July from an illegal dispensary operation on Imperial Street near Royal Oak Avenue. (Burnaby RCMP)

"The excessive consumption of some of these products could cause serious medical complications, especially with a child. So it's important that children not have access access to these products," said Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

"Parents need to be cognizant of the fact that if they have these around in the house, they should place these in a spot that's not easily accessible to children and store it away safely."

Edibles legal

Edibles became legal in Canada Oct. 17 which means any products containing cannabis or derivatives of the psychoactive substance known as THC are now regulated under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Anyone buying edible cannabis products and storing them at home is asked to ensure they are properly labelled, stored in child-resistant containers out of reach of children, and re-sealed after use.