Candles sparked Mount Pleasant blaze that evicted dozens, fire department says

A fire that displaced more than 70 residents from their Mount Pleasant apartment complex in late July was caused by candles, says Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS).

Public information officer Captain Matthew Trudeau told CBC News in an emailed statement Thursday that the fire is being considered accidental — but that fire codes were not being followed in the building.

"I can confirm that fire prevention inspectors have submitted fire bylaw offences for prosecution at 414 E 10th Ave," Trudeau wrote.

Flames broke out in the older, lowrise apartment building on the evening of July 27, and crews had to begin rescuing people from balconies as soon as they arrived.

At the time, a resident said they had done their best to warn people about the flames.

"I ran up to the third floor, and I saw all this smoke," said Tricha Ruda.

"I was banging on people's doors, screaming at them ... telling them to get the hell out of here now."

A 'chaotic scene'

More than 70 firefighters were called to the scene, and several were treated for heat exhaustion and non-life-threatening injuries.

Complicating the situation was a suite that had "a heavy load of combustible materials" inside.

"We had harder access trying to get into that unit to extinguish the fire," VFRS fire chief Karen Fry told CBC News shortly after the blaze.

"It was a pretty chaotic scene, from what I understand. It was heavy smoke conditions throughout the building and the neighbourhood. The fire shortly thereafter, probably within the first 30 minutes to an hour, broke through the roof of the building."

Concerning increase of fires in Vancouver

Meanwhile, VFRS says the first half of 2023 has seen a "deeply concerning" increase in fires in the city.

Trudeau said in a statement earlier this week that in 2023, there have already been 2,113 calls for firefighters.

The service has responded to 31 per cent more fires than in the same period last year — the most fires Vancouver has ever experienced in that amount of time.

VFRS says carelessly discarded smoke materials, including matches, lighters, candles, cigarettes, and drug-related materials, caused more than 57 per cent of those fires.

Most worryingly, the fire service said 26 per cent of all fire incidents this year were deliberately set.

"Our partners at Vancouver Police (VPD) are working diligently with VFRS and the community to identify and address the root causes of such acts," said Trudeau.