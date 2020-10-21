Unconventional candidates forge a path during 2020 election

British Columbians will soon decide their next government, and while candidates from the three main parties are duking it out for control of the B.C. Legislature, there are many contenders who are just trying to get a seat in the building.

Only the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Liberal and Green parties were represented in Victoria before the election was called. Despite this, more than 70 candidates have entered the race as independents or for parties that are less in the spotlight but more aligned with their personal values.

The B.C. Libertarian Party will run 25 candidates, the B.C. Conservative Party, 19, the Christian Heritage Party, five, the Communist Party, five, the B.C. Vision Party, three, the Wexit Party, two, and the Rural B.C. Party, one.

Dominique Paynter, a candidate for the B.C. Libertarian Party in the Burnaby-Lougheed riding, says she decided to run because she didn't want to have any regrets later on in life.

"I've done a lot of complaining in my life with the way things are with our political system and you know it's one thing to talk about it and complain about it, but it's another thing to take some initiative and just try and make a change yourself."

A B.C. election polling station is pictured in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Only the B.C. NDP and B.C. Liberals will field a full slate of candidates in each of B.C.'s 87 ridings for the 2020 election. The Green Party, which completed its own leadership race a week before the election campaign began, will field 74.

Rod Taylor, a candidate for the Christian Heritage Party in Stikine, says it's important to have someone on the ballot who represents his values.

"If we don't win the election, we carry on because these issues are far too important, regardless of the outcome."

The B.C. Liberals and the B.C. NDP, represented by leaders Andrew Wilkinson, centre, and John Horgan, right, are fielding a full slate of candidates this election in the province's 87 ridings. The Green Party, represented by Leader Sonia Furstenau, is fielding candidates in 74 ridings. (CBC)

Kimball Cariou, a candidate for the Communist Party of B.C. in Vancouver Hastings, who joined the party during the Vietnam War, is keeping his expectations pragmatic.

"We are not likely to get more than a few hundred votes, realistically, for each candidate, but we are certainly happy for each and every vote," Cariou said.